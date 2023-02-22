Indebon brings sports associations together

KRALENDIJK – Last week the second ‘Sport Federation Meeting’ was held on Bonaire. During the network meeting, strengthening the cooperation between the sports associations on Bonaire was central and developments in the field of exercise and sports participation were discussed.

Representatives from various sports disciplines such as basketball, rugby, water polo, judo, hockey and ultimate frisbee participated in the meeting. One of the topics discussed was the desire for an online booking system, where sports associations and organizations can easily rent halls and spaces for sporting activities.

The ‘Sport Federation Meeting’ was organized by Indebon, the sports department of the public body Bonaire (OLB). Deputy James Kroon of Sport was also present and said: “This is the result of a clear vision of local sporting events. Qualitative sports organizations with professional support, who provide education to the local youth in the right way and in a safe environment. We all need to move more. This is good for our bodies, for our minds and therefore also for our community.”

Sustainable

Sport development Bonaire and activities such as these, which aim to organize sport on the island in a sustainable manner, are part of the Caribbean Sports and Prevention Agreement 2019-2023. This agreement marks the partnership between the Public Entity and the Ministry of Health, Welfare.