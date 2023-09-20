INDEBON meets with soccer clubs Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, September 19, the Sports Institute Bonaire (INDEBON) had a meeting with all the soccer teams affiliated with the Bonaire Football Federation (FFB).

There were 11 teams in attendance, together with FFB. The meeting focused on discussing various points, such as team schedules, how to use the fields, the correct timing in different neighborhoods, and ongoing and upcoming projects.

Maintenance of the fields was also a topic of discussion, and plans to install cameras on all fields for better monitoring were mentioned. The meeting lasted approximately two hours, with productive and harmonious deliberations.

Structure

INDEBON director Terrence de Jongh says the organization continues to structure each sport, and create facilities to promote sports practice in an organized manner on Bonaire.