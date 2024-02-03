INDEBON repairs stairs at Chachacha beach

KRALENDIJK – The Sports Institute, INDEBON, has had the two stairs repaired at Chachacha beach, making it easier for swimmers to access the sea.

The stairs were missing some steps. “The mission of INDEBON is that everyone can engage in sports safely. Sports are important for people’s health. We immediately took action when we heard about the defects in the stairs,” says Terrence de Jongh, head of INDEBON.

“We are pleased that we were able to repair the stairs in less than a month. Chachacha is loved by a group of retirees who swim there every morning, groups of people who exercise in the sea, and also children who learn to swim there,” adds De Jongh.