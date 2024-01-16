Industrial Action at QBMC over Lack of Uniforms

ORANJESTAD- From early Tuesday morning an Industrial Action is ongoing at Queen Beatrix Medical Center (QBMC), where staff members showed up in black T-shirts with the text ‘Uniforms NOW’, instead of their regular uniforms.

The Industrial Action comes as staff members are unhappy about ongoing issues to be provided with new uniforms and new work shoes. “Employees need to be provided with new work shoes every two years, but some are already using their shoes for over four years. Not acceptable” says All-for-One Union president Charles Woodley.

According to Woodley, several letters have been sent out to QBMC, but there is no response.

Not positive

According to Woodley, the situation is not positive for anyone. “This is not good for the employees and it is not good for the hospital, but we need to have this issue resolved and the employees deserve a decent answer from the Management”.

While an escalation of the Industrial Action is not planned for the moment, it could happen if the situation is not dealt with in a satisfactory manner.