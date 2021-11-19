Infection case at Public Health can lead to delayed test results in Bonaire













KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire warns that there is a chance that citizens who have been tested for COVID-19 will be called a little later than usual with the results. This is because fewer people are working at the Public Health Department now that an employee has become infected.

The department says it is doing everything it can to continue work as usual as much as possible.

The source and contact investigation into the contamination at the department has now been completed. Measures have been taken to keep the workplace safe and to prevent further spread. The employees who have been at risk now use a mouth cap. The rooms in the department are regularly well ventilated.

Drive-thru

Testing in the test street continues as usual. Citizens who have themselves tested there run no risk. The department asks citizens who have recently been tested to have their mobile at hand while waiting for the test result.