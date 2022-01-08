Infection peak caused by omicron much bigger than earlier peaks

- 7Shares
Kralendijk – The peak of infections with the omicron variant will be much larger than the peak of infections with the alpha variant (British variant) in March 2021. The Public Health Department has come to this conclusion based on the figures of infections in the first week of January 2022.
There were 133 new infections on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, last year the highest peak was on March 24, when there were 73 new infections. In March last year, the highest number of infections was 308 per week. From Monday, January 3, 2022 to Wednesday, January 5, 2022, there are already 305 new cases of new infections on Bonaire.
Public Health assumes that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will dominate the delta variant very soon. This is because people become infected with the omicron variant quickly and easily. The first studies show that people who become infected with the omicron variant generally have less serious complaints. However, healthcare can become overloaded due to infections with this variant. This is because many people quickly become infected with this, which puts too much pressure on healthcare in a short time.
Booster shot
Research has shown that people who have been fully vaccinated or who have had corona are not well protected against infection with the omicron variant and against hospitalization. The booster shot can offer these people extra protection. A person who has received the booster shot is 65-75% protected against infection and 80-90% against hospitalization. Citizens who have not yet obtained the booster shot can call the free number 0800 0900 to make an appointment.
