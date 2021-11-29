Infections remain high on Bonaire, but fewer people end up in Hospital













10 Shares

KRALENDIJK – In recent days, new Covid-19 infections on the island have still been hit. There were 38 new infections on Friday, 11 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday. In total, the island had 233 ‘active’ cases on Sunday.

There has been no clear downward trend in the infection rate in recent days: in the past four days, 23, 39, 23 and 18% respectively of the tests taken had a positive result.

What is striking, however, is that the increasing trend in the total number of infections is no longer accompanied by an increasing line in the number of cases that end up in hospital. In fact, with 1 single person currently being treated in hospital, this is the lowest number in a fairly long period of several weeks.

Vaccination effect?

Although opponents of vaccination constantly point to the fact that more and more fully vaccinated people are among the new infections, it is certainly not inconceivable that the low number of hospital admissions is precisely due to this.

The vast majority of currently infected individuals report mild symptoms. Interestingly enough, this also applies to infected persons who have not been vaccinated.