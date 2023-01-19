Inflation inches down on Bonaire but remain stable on St Eustatius and Saba

KRALENDIJK- In Q4 2022, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 8.1 percent more expensive than one year previously. The inflation rate was still 12.2 percent in Q3.

The decline in Q4 is largely attributable to a subsidy on the fixed usage rate for electricity that was implemented as of 1 November 2022. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of the Caribbean Netherlands’ consumer price index.

On St Eustatius, prices rose by 9.1 percent year on year in Q4 2022. This was 9.0 percent in Q3. The slight rise on St Eustatius was mainly due to increasing food prices.

Inflation remained stable on Saba with consumer prices rising by 9.7 percent in both Q3 and Q4. Prices of food and products for home maintenance and repair were much more expensive than one year previously. The falling price of petrol had a dampening effect on inflation.

