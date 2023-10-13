Information evening State Exams Secondary Education on Bonaire 

KRALENDIJK – Since 2011, it has been possible on Bonaire to take the Dutch State Examination of Secondary Education in a variety of subjects on VMBO, HAVO and VWO level. In this context, DUO is organizing an information evening in collaboration with OCW-CG on Tuesday 17 October 2023.

This information evening is intended for (parents and caretakers of) school-going young people and anyone in the region who wishes to take the state exam on Bonaire. Among other things, it will be explained what the state exam is exactly and for whom it is intended. The differences and similarities between the state exam and regular education are also discussed.

Practical information regarding the state examination will be provided. Such as, how to register, what the costs are, when the exams take place, how and where the exams are taken and how someone can best prepare for it.

The state exam is not only intended for school-going young people. Anyone can participate in this. You can opt for an entire package of subjects or for a number of individual subjects, which can be spread over several years. In this way you save certificates that together are worth a diploma. That diploma is the same as a regular one.

Are you interested? Then you are welcome to join the information evening at Liseo Boneriano, at Kaya Amsterdam z/n on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 19:30.