Information meeting on cervical cancer screening on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – The Public Health Department together with the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) held an information meeting on cervical cancer at the prevention clinic in Golden Rock on Tuesday evening.

The event was part of a series of public health information clinics. Another meeting is expected to take place during the week of 18 April. Tuesday afternoon was dedicated to the cervical cancer screening program. Women aged 30-60 are invited to participate in a free screening.

Important

Cervical cancer is a malignant tumor in the cervix and is caused by a long-term infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). Screening is important because it tests for HPV or abnormal cells, according to the prevention team. Early detection helps in the treatment and prevents someone from getting cancer later on and the prevention team tries to convince women to make use of the screenings.