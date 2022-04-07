ORANJESTAD – The Public Health Department together with the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) held an information meeting on cervical cancer at the prevention clinic in Golden Rock on Tuesday evening.
The event was part of a series of public health information clinics. Another meeting is expected to take place during the week of 18 April. Tuesday afternoon was dedicated to the cervical cancer screening program. Women aged 30-60 are invited to participate in a free screening.
Important
Cervical cancer is a malignant tumor in the cervix and is caused by a long-term infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). Screening is important because it tests for HPV or abnormal cells, according to the prevention team. Early detection helps in the treatment and prevents someone from getting cancer later on and the prevention team tries to convince women to make use of the screenings.
Also read:
- Information meeting on cervical cancer screening on St. Eustatius
- Saba contributes to World Water Day with agriculture sustainability
- Vacancy Chef Bonaire
- Acting SG VWS regrets untimely death of SEHCF patient and hopes for improvements
- Price for eggs on Bonaire will increase with one dollar
- New System aims to strengthen St. Maarten Immigration Management
- Renovation Johan Cruyff Court moving ahead on Saba
- Fuel prices on Bonaire continue to rise despite excise duty reduction
- Vacancies Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland Bonaire
- Statians hold Silent March to protest Suboptimal Health Care and untimely death
- Formal approval for new nursing home Saba Cares
- Coast Guard signs new contracts for aircraft and helicopters
- TCB signs agreement with musician Luis Moka
- Sports commissioner James Kroon meets volleyball coach John Kessel
- Vacancy Hydroponic Experienced Assistent Lead Farmer Saba