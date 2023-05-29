Information Meetings Declaration Of Admittance By Law | Advertisement

Are you an American, European Dutch or Dutch national from Curaçao, St. Maarten or Aruba and do you want to live on Bonaire, St. Eustatius or Saba for more than 6 months in a period of 1 year? Or do you want to stay longer than 3 months in a 6-month period and want to work or do an internship during the stay? Then you must apply for a Declaration of admittance by law.

