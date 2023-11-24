Information sessions for employers | Advertisement

The SZW-unit of RCN would like to invite you to an information session on all changes in applications for loss of wages via MijnCN. You will get a demonstration, and you can ask all your questions about the changes as of January 2024.

St. Eustatius

Date: Monday, December 4th 2023 Time 9a.m. –10a.m.or3p.m.–4p.m. Location Public Library, Fort Oranjestreet

Saba

Date: Thursday, December 7th 2023

Time 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. or 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Location Matthew Levenstone Street #5, The Bottom

Please register via ld.szw@rijksdienstcn.com and confirm the date and time in your registration mail.