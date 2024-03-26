Information sessions for Food and Beverage Vendors
KRALENDIJK – This year, the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement, in collaboration with Police (KPCN) and Fire Department (BKCN), will once again host two informative information sessions. These sessions, focused on essential aspects such as food safety, fire prevention, and maintaining public order, are specifically intended for vendors and stallholders selling food and beverage products.
Tougher Enforcement in 2024
In addition to the usual information on food safety, fire prevention, and maintaining public order, emphasis will also be placed on the heightened enforcement measures that the Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement will implement in 2024.
The first session will take place on March 28, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Cocari in Rincon, while the second session will be held later in the year in Playa, prior to the annual regatta.
