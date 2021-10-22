Information tour about breast cancer screening 













5 Shares

KRALENDIJK – In the last week of October, Bevolkingsonderzoek Caribisch Nederland (Population Screening Caribbean Netherlands) will provide information at several locations on Bonaire, about the breast cancer screening program. Anyone can stop by the information bus with questions and for information about the breast screening. Women between 50 and 75 years old can also register for the screening immediately.

About one in seven women develop breast cancer. Population screening is designed to detect breast cancer as early as possible. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the greater the chance of successful treatment. Also, often less invasive treatment is needed if breast cancer is detected early. Therefore, all women between the ages of 50 and 75 on Bonaire can participate in the breast cancer screening every two years free of charge. Breast cancer is most common in this age group.

The screening

Participation in the breast cancer screening is free and voluntary. The screening takes place at the hospital Fundashon Mariadal and takes about 20 minutes. The past few months over 400 of the more than 3.000 women in the age group on Bonaire were screened. This is a good start, but not yet satisfying. Therefore, Bevolkingsonderzoek CN continues to draw attention to the importance of screening and early detection of breast cancer.

Information tour

Anyone, but especially women between the ages of 50 and 75, can ask all their questions about the screening program at the information bus that can be found at various locations during the last week of October. Direct registration for the breast cancer screening is also possible. At the following locations interested people are welcomed with a snack and drink by the staff of Bevolkingsonderzoek CN.

Tuesday, 26th of October 17.00 – 19.00 at Warehouse (Kaya International)

Thursday, 28th of October 17.00 – 19.00 at Warehouse (Kaya International)

Saturday, 30th of October 10.00 – 12.00 at Tung Fong Store (Kaya Korona)

Saturday, 30th of October 18.30 – 21.00 at Cocari, Rincon (in cooperation with the

Princess Wilhelmina Fund)

More information

Website rivm.nl/bvocn or facebook page Bevolkingsonderzoek Caribisch Nederland