Infrastructural development and nature conservation key factors for Statia economy 

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius continues to enhance economic opportunities through infrastructural development and nature conservation. The main projects that will be implemented in 2022 are the construction of the first phase of the Airport Boulevard, the Oranjebaaiweg phase one, the Airport Run Off Water Control and the strengthening of the coastline along the Oranjebaaiweg.

In addition, the further improvement of the Road behind the Mountain, the implementation of the Agriculture Vision Plan and the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) are scheduled.

The construction of the Airport Boulevard (phase 1) is planned to commence in the second quarter of 2022. More information and the 3D video on the architectural design will follow.

In addition to phase 1 of the Airport Boulevard, the reconstruction of phase 1 of the Oranjebaaiweg from the Slave Path to the harbor is scheduled for reconstruction this year. The road construction will provide the well needed infrastructure improvement for the business community as well as commuters in the Lower Town area. These projects are financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands.

Behind the Mountain

With the finances provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands, the reconstruction of the Road behind the Mountain will be executed. This road is prioritized for safety and accessibility purposes. The current bad condition of the road, the increased amount of traffic, its economic value, and the fact that it is the only road that connects the Western side of the island with the rest of the community, are reasons why Behind the Mountain was selected as top priority. The road is in a deplorable condition and can be considered one of the worst road surfaces on the entire island. Behind the Mountain is very narrow in certain areas and the historical walls are in most areas partially or totally collapsed.

Currently, with the Golden Rock Resort and the expansion of other commercial activities on that side of the island, the Public Entity foresees a viable opportunity to further stimulate the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry.

Nature

The Public Entity will also start with the implementation of the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) in a joint effort with three Ministries in the Netherlands. These are the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, theMinistry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations. The aim of NEPP is coral restoration, combating erosion and deforestation, removing stray animals and agriculture development.

Projects as the roaming animals project, the management and treatment of wastewater and projects related to nature development will be continued.

Agriculture

With regards to agricultural development, the Public Entity will focus on the implementation of the agriculture vision plan with the introduction of modern, efficient agriculture techniques. Regulating the water run-off will also be one of the focus areas this year. One of the projects in this regard is the Airport runoff and the erosion project with the main purpose to better guide and infiltrate the rainwater coming from surrounding areas. It is expected to start in April this year. The Public Entity and the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) are working in a joint effort on this project.

Economic Affairs

The infrastructure projects as well as the nature projects are all geared at improving the economic standards of the island by creating more economic opportunities. The overlapping project in the mentioned sectors is geared to improve the economic ambient. A special focus will be placed on supporting the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Business support organizations.

The Directorate of ENI actively supports the Public Entity in creating preconditions for realizing a balanced and sustainable economy. In conducting the work, the interests of people, biodiversity and businesses are carefully considered. The vision of the Public Entity is to create economic opportunities through infrastructure development and nature conservation.