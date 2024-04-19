St. Eustatius
Infrastructure and Water Management pays visit to St. Eustatius
19-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – The director general of the ministry of infrastructure and water management (I&W), Afke van Rijn is heading a three-member delegation on a working visit to St. Eustatius.
The DG and his team, Sebe Buitenkamp and Michael Holt, arrived on the island on Wednesday evening. They were met at the harbour by island commissioner, Arlene Spanner.
During their stay the team will meet the executive council, the directorate of environment, nature and infrastructure, and the licensing, supervision and enforcement unit.
They’ll also visit the solar park, the waste management unit, GTI and the Golden Rock resort. The delegation will leave St. Eustatius again on Saturday morning.
