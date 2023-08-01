Ingrid Sealy new head Shared Service Organisation Caribbean Netherlands 

KRALENDIJK – Effective November 1st, 2023, Ingrid Sealy will become head of the Shared Service Organisation Caribbean Netherlands (SSO-SN). SSO-CN covers various business management components for the RCN organisation such as HR, Finance, Purchasing, Facility Management, Communications and ICT.

Ingrid has been Unit Manager at Immigration and Naturalisation Service Caribbean Netherlands (IND CN) on Bonaire and since 2023 also deputy acting Island Governor of Bonaire.

Ingrid Sealy (42) grew up on Bonaire. In the Netherlands, she studied Criminology at the Free University. Love brought her back to Bonaire where she has worked for the past 15 years, especially in the social domain. She has held various management positions, including at Youth Care and Family Guardianship Caribbean Netherlands and the Public Entity of Bonaire and is also familiar with Saba and Sint Eustatius.

In her most recent position, as unit manager of IND CN, she dedicated herself to customer-oriented work and strengthening of the cooperation within the immigration chain. Ingrid: “As an island child, I am particularly proud of this appointment. In recent years I have enjoyed working with highly motivated and capable colleagues, both on the Caribbean islands and in the Netherlands. By always having an eye for our differences and what unites us, we can achieve great results. This joining of forces will benefit the citizens of the islands. I will continue to dedicate myself to this with great energy in the coming years”.

Director RCN Tim Muller: “We know Ingrid as a colleague with an eye for people, her team members, someone who is result-oriented and who always connects. She will be missed at the IND and at the chain partners. With this great step, she focuses her positive energy from a different perspective on the further development of RCN and the SSO in particular. She is the right person for the tasks at hand. I congratulate her wholeheartedly. The recruitment of a new head for the IND will start soon”.