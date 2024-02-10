Inspection: “Quality and safety of Air Ambulance Bonaire currently insufficiently assured”

KRALENDIJK/UTRECHT- The Healthcare and Youth Inspection (IGJ) of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport believes that at this moment, the quality and safety of the Air Ambulance at Fundashon Mariadal are insufficiently assured.

This is stated by the IGJ in response to questions posed by seven representatives of the local media in Bonaire. They had asked questions to the inspection following the situation regarding the engagement of the Colombian Sarpa and the sidelining of the previous provider Medicair N.V.

Although describing the current situation as unsatisfactory and one that they say they are “closely monitoring,” the IGJ remains notably reserved. “The inspection believes that at this moment, the quality and safety of the Air Ambulance are not structurally assured. We have addressed the hospital on this matter and expect that FM, together with its partners, will take measures to minimize the risks,” writes IGJ spokesperson Mariël van Dam to the media representatives.

IGJ also confirms that they have been informed by Mariadal about the problem with Sarpa’s permits. On the other hand, IGJ states that they do not have an image of possible reputational damage to healthcare in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Responsibility

Furthermore, the Inspection states that they do not have an opinion on whether establishing an airline within the hospital organization contributes to the improvement of healthcare quality in Bonaire. “Healthcare providers are responsible for organizing this themselves,” says IGJ.

IGJ did not provide concrete answers to five other questions from the group of media representatives.