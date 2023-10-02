Intensive search for missing Rodrigo Thode continues

KRALENDIJK – In recent days, the search for the missing man, Rodrigo Thode, has been ongoing under the leadership of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), in collaboration with the Dash aircraft and the Coast Guard helicopter.

Search operations took place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Rincon and in the vicinity of Onima, Morotin, Karpata, Santa Barbara, and Sabadeco. Both inland and coastal areas were searched. Unfortunately, the search has yielded no results.

On Thursday, September 28, around 11 a.m., was the last contact with Mr. Thode. He was wearing a short blue pants and a white blouse with blue stripes.

The police remain actively involved in this case and appeal to anyone who has seen or heard anything, has information, or knows the whereabouts of Rodrigo Thode, to contact the police at 715 8000, 911, or through the anonymous tip line 9310.