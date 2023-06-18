interCaribbean Airways Expands Fleet and Capacity to Meet Growing Regional Demand

PROVIDENCE TCI- Regional carrier interCaribbean Airways will be acquiring seven additional ATR-42 Turboprop airplanes. The 48-seat regional aircraft have been acquired from Romanian TAROM, S.A.

The acquisition allows interCaribbean to enhance its capacity and operational flexibility, paving the way for expansion in underserved markets, particularly in the eastern Caribbean.

The addition of the ATRs brings interCaribbean’s fleet total to 10 aircraft. The company plans to retire its Embraer 120 aircraft by the end of 2023, replacing them with these newer and larger planes to meet the growing regional demand.

As the Caribbean’s largest privately-owned airline, interCaribbean has been making substantial progress, focusing on the resilient niche demand for intra-regional travel.

Boldly expanding

“We are delighted to introduce these capable aircraft, boldly expanding our capacity and operational flexibility. These aircraft will allow us to implement our commitments to expand in under-served markets, especially in the eastern Caribbean”, says interCaribbean Chairman Lyndon Gardiner.