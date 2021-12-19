InterCaribbean Airways starts flights between Barbados and Guyana

- 28Shares
GEORGETOWN- Turks and Caicos Islands-based InterCaribbean Airways this week has started direct flights between Guyana and Barbados.
The airline will be handled in Guyana by local airline Roraima Airways. InterCaribbean Airways CEO Lyndon Gardiner said that while many did not believe in investing in new routes during the Pandemic, the airline chose to look at the glass as ‘half full’.
Insel Air
InterCaribbean Airlines was a strong contender to take over Curaࢷao-based Insel Air, when the latter ran into financial trouble in 2017. While initially talks seemed very promising, in the end an agreement was not reached.
The carrier has been steadily expanding, adding new routes and airplanes over the past years. The carrier has also benefitted from the trouble at Liat, which went through bankruptcy proceedings and has now emerged as a shadow of its former self.
