InterCaribbean Airways starts flights with bigger ATR-planes

Providence, TCI- Turks & Caicos Islands operator InterCaribbean Airways has started operations with their 48-seat aircraft ATR 42-500.

The first aircraft was baptized “Capt Hugo M”, was named after long-serving member of the Flight Operations Team – Captain Hugo Mendez.

The ATR42 started operations on domestic flights in the Turks and Caicos Islands and is now serving regional flights. On this first ATR, seen on the forward area of the aircraft is the official logo of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (@ctotourism).

As a member of the CTO, interCaribbean is proud to be the first airline to display this logo representing the Caribbean.

Void

InterCaribbean is one of the Caribbean carriers attempting to fill the void left behind by the severely scaled-down Antiguan-based Liat.