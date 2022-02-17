International Mother Language Day Celebration 

- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK – On Bonaire the International Day of the Mother Tongue will be celebrated on Friday, February 18. SKAL together with Fundashon Akademia Papiamentu are organizing a Great School Dictation between 14:00 and 16:00 for schools.
There will also be a National Dictation from 19:00 to 21:00, for anyone who wants to participate. This will take place at Gran Chaparal on the Kaminda Sorobon. The main purpose of the dictations is to raise awareness on the proper use of Papiamentu in accordance with the official spelling.
Developments
There are several positive developments in the field of native language on Bonaire. Currently, both parties in the Netherlands and Bonaire have mapped out a route for recognition of Papiamentu under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.
Language Policy
This year the island government will also introduce a language policy for Bonaire. The board finds it important that our people can read in their own language. One place where this should certainly be facilitated is our Bonaire Public Library.
