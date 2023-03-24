International sports week kicked off on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, Bonaire’s first annual international sports week was symbolically opened during a meeting with those directly involved. Between March 24 and April 2, various competitions will take place on the island, with participants from the other islands and from the Netherlands.

Terrence de Jong, head of the sports department Indebon, said he was happy with the kick-off of the sports week. It is nice to see how many people have come to the island to participate in these competitions. It is also a week with many activities for everyone and a special festive closing on April 2nd”.

During the opening ceremony, two softball players from Bonaire were especially honored: Nazira and Maishah Charles who live in the Netherlands, but are from Bonaire.

Appreciation

Commissioner James Kroon expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) for the sporty Duo, who together make the island proud. Kroon welcomed all participants and wished them a sporty week.