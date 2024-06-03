The Netherlands Internet Consultation Double Child Benefit Intensive Care Redactie 03-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Minister Schounten has worked hard to combat poverty under those most vulnerable on the BES-islands. Photo: Archive ABC Online Media

THE HAGUE – Just as is the case in European Netherlands, parents with children with intensive care needs in Caribbean Netherlands will soon be able to receive double child benefit.

To this end, Minister Schouten for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions last week launched an internet consultation, on the regulations that elaborate on this.

In the European Netherlands, this scheme has existed for some time. The scheme gives parents with children with high care needs, e.g. due to a disability or illness, an extra allowance for the cost of this intensive care.

The scheme is expected to enter into force on the 1st of July 2025. To support eligible parents in the period until its introduction, the government will make a one-off payment of USD 3,879.31. This has been done twice before, in 2022 and 2023. This scheme will go into internet consultation simultaneously. It will be decided at a later date when parents will receive the lump sum.

The internet consultations are open from the 31st of May to the 28th of June 2024: Internet consultation double child benefit in case of intensive care and Internet consultation temporary regulation