Investigation launched into cause of Waste Plant fire St. Eustatius 

ORANJESTAD – According to Statia Government, an investigation is being launched into the cause of the fire at the waste plant, which started on the night of Friday 29 December 2023.

The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) and Management of the plant for some time continued to monitor the fire, which was confined to the area of the dumpsite that contains wooded pallets.

After receiving a call around 9:30PM on Friday advising of the fire, the department and the management of the waste plant – which implemented its contingency plans – worked with the support of volunteers to contain the blaze and limit its impact.

According to Government, the blaze posed no direct threat to the public and flights to and from the FDR Airport have not been interrupted because of it.

Origin

“The origin of the fire is unknown at this time, and the matter remains under investigation”, concludes a statement from Government.