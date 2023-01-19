Invitation National Tendering Managed Print Services

The various Central Government Ministries on the islands of Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius have a necessary need for multifunctional printing equipment to scan, copy and print for the day-to-day performance of their tasks. Given that the current agreement for this service expires soon, the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland wants to enter into a new agreement.

Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland is keen to get in touch with local businesses who can offer these services in the coming years. To possibly be considered for this contract, you must be able to demonstrably perform Managed Print Services.

If you are interested in this contract, please register no later than January 26TH before 12:00 CNt via aanbesteding@rijksdienstCN.com. You will then receive the necessary documents on the said date.