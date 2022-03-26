Invitation to tender for Scout’s Place, Saba |Advertisement

26 March 2022 16:02 pm

BES Reporter

Invitation to tender for Scout's Place, Saba

All enquiries must be received latest by Sunday April 3rd via scoutsplaceenquiries@gmail.com. Including a brief company overview and a solid track record of project/construction deliverables.

