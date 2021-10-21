Island Council Bonaire adopts ordinance against single-use plastics

- 20Shares
KRALENDIJK – Earlier this week, the new island ordinance against single-use plastic was adopted by Bonaire Island Council with 6 votes in favour and 3 against.
The votes in favour came from the MPB and UPB, as well as the independent faction of Daisy Coffie. The fraction of the Democratic Party (DP) voted against the new ordinance Although the DP is also in favour of a ban, it did not consider the draft regulation to be ready for adoption by the Island Council.
In particular, the DP is of the opinion that the list of articles restricted by the new ordinance is not big enough.
Satisfied
The MPB showed itself happy with the outcome. It was MPB councilwoman Renate Domacassé, who back in 2018 called for concrete action to combat the growing plastic waste on the island. The MPB also points to the fact that agreements have been made with the Dutch Government about the reduction of single-use plastics, which puts a significant strain on the vulnerable environment.
