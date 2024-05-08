Politics Island Council Bonaire Appoints New Island Registrar and Interim Registrar Redactie 08-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Harewood has more than 20 years experience under her belt at the Government of Aruba.

KRALENDIJK- The Island Council was apparently in a productive and decisive mood on Tuesday, as there were no less than three appointments related to the position of island Registrar.

After a successful selection process, the Island Council nominated lawyer Jaqueline Harewood as the new Registrar during a Public Meeting. Harewood is expected to begin her new role on September 1, 2024. She has accumulated approximately 23 years of experience in various positions within the Land, Aruba.

Considering the need for knowledge transfer and support for various special projects, the Procedure Committee recommends extending the current interim Registrar, Arjen de Wolff, until December 31, 2024.

The third appointment pertains to Mathilde Koetsier, who has been appointed as the deputy Registrar for the period from May 7 to October 1, 2024.