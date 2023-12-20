Island Council Bonaire on recess

KRALENDIJK – The Island Council of Bonaire is on recess from Monday, December 18, until Friday, January 5, 2024, meaning that no meetings will take place during this period.

In principle, there will also be no activities at the Passangrahan. During the recess, Island Council members will conduct working visits and stay in touch with organizations and citizens.

Secretariat

The secretariat (Griffie) also provides some practical information on how to contact the organization. For special invitations to the council or official information that needs to reach all council members, contact can be made via the email address info@konsehoinsular.org.

For all information regarding meetings, documents, and the meeting schedule, the website www.konsehoinsular.org can be visited.