Island Council Bonaire to Saba and The Hague

KRALENDIJK – The Island Council of Bonaire embarks on a week-long journey to Saba and The Hague with the aim of strengthening relationships and addressing shared challenges. The Council first visits Saba to participate in the celebration of Saba Day, enhancing ties and discussing common concerns, followed by an extensive mission to The Hague.

During the visit to Saba, the focus is on improving collaboration, with an emphasis on financial and administrative challenges, including Wolbes and FinBes. In The Hague, the delegation, including the Clerk, will meet with Dutch authorities, such as State Secretary van Huffelen, and participate in the Kingdom Congress at Nieuwspoort. A scheduled meeting with the new members of the Second Chamber is also on the agenda. During the congress, representatives of the Island Council will engage in discussions ranging from governance structures to socio-economic issues and the specific aspects of Wolbes and Finbes. Council member Coffie will also participate in an education debate on December 6.

Discussions will center around the relationship between Bonaire and the Netherlands, covering topics such as governance, socio-economic development, and the overall well-being of citizens.

According to the Council members, these official trips underscore the unwavering commitment of the Island Council to diplomacy, collaboration, and proactive problem-solving. The Council expresses its aim to fully capitalize on these opportunities, not only to strengthen existing partnerships but also to foster new alliances.