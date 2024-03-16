News
Island Council of Bonaire has meeting at VWS in the Netherlands
2024-03-16 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE HAGUE/KRALENDIJK- The island council of Bonaire also visited the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS) last week.
Healthcare is often seen as a sensitive issue on the islands. There are frequent complaints about decisions made by the Healthcare and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN). Additionally, the policies of Fundashon Mariadal and developments surrounding BonLAB continue to be of concern.
This year, another issue arose, namely the developments concerning the Air Ambulance.
Answers
The island councils reported fruitful discussions, but did not receive satisfactory answers on all points, as revealed in a conversation with Bonaire.nu by two of the council members who attended the meeting.
