Island Council Saba discusses Banking Issues with MCB management

THE BOTTOM/WILLEMSTAD- A delegation of the Island Council had a meeting with the management of the Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (MCB) in Curaçao earlier this week to discuss banking services in Saba and the challenges for Saba clients as a result of the transition from the Windward Islands Bank (WIB) to the MCB.

Island Council Members Vito Charles and Carl Buncamper, accompanied by Island Council Registrar Akilah Levenstone on Monday, November 21st, met with three MCB managing directors and an assistant managing director.

One of the most notable outcomes of this meeting was the pledge of the MCB management to look at the options to re-establish some form of the bank’s presence on Saba. A permanent branch is not very likely, the Island Council delegation was told, but other formats are being considered, such as a pop-up or a storefront concept whereby Saba clients would still be able to get service from a physically present MCB employee.

Hiccups

According to Council Member Charles, MCB’s management acknowledged that there were hiccups in the transition from WIB to MCB on Saba. “The bank received many phone calls in the process, and it opened their eyes to how loyal Sabans have been as clients. Because of this loyalty, MCB is looking at how to best serve Saba customers in the future. They will shortly decide i to re-establish the bank’s presence in Saba. They acknowledged that this should be done,” said Charles.