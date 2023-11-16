Island Councils BES meet on common themes

ORANJESTAD – The three Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba held a joint meeting on Wednesday at the Lion’s Den in St. Eustatius.

The council members took advantage of the presence of various members from Saba and Bonaire for the celebration of Statia Day on November 16, 2023.

The agenda included proposals for adjustments in both the WOLbes and FINbes. On all three islands, there is a sense that the proposed changes are being pushed through by political The Hague. However, the Netherlands believes that extensive consultations with the islands took place in advance to gauge their opinions on the proposed adjustments.

Collaboration

The island councils of the three islands have expressed their desire to collaborate on matters that concern all three islands.