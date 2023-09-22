Island Councils of three BES-islands meet in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Island Council of Bonaire recently hosted an informal meeting with the Island Council members of Sint Eustatius and Saba, aiming to strengthen ties with their colleagues from the two windward islands.

Both delegations, who had traveled to Bonaire in connection with the celebration of Dia di Boneiru, were also invited guests at the formal session at the Passangrahan.

During the informal gathering, various topics of common interest were discussed, including healthcare and health insurance, the interconnectedness between the islands themselves and between the Caribbean Netherlands and European Netherlands, the unilateral changes proposed by the Ministry of BZK in the WolBES and FinBES, and the proposed changes in the tax system.

Stronger cooperation

These recent developments and concerns on all three islands have given a fresh impetus to the idea of enhancing mutual cooperation and creating a permanent platform where the Island Councils of the three islands can meet, deliberate, address common issues, and formulate joint solutions and opinions on a regular, structured basis.