Island Governor Rijna buys first ticket Ride for the Roses Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Ride for the Roses Bonaire Foundation is organizing the sixth edition of the Ride, Walk, Swim and Sail for the Roses on Sunday, January 29. This event raises money for the Cancer Fund Bonaire.

Recently, the secretary of the foundation, Marga van Lieshout, traditionally sold and handed over the first ticket to Island Governor Edison Rijna. “I hope that the people of Bonaire, together with me, show solidarity with cancer patients, their loved ones and relatives by also participating in this activity,” said Rijna

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.rideforheroses.org