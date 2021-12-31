Island Governor Rijna optimistic about progress made with infrastructure













KRALENDIJK – Island Governor Edison Rijna says he is finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, when it comes to the issue of road improvement on the island. According to Rijna, the current work is a result of the Administrative Agreement, which was signed in 2018 for the period of 2018 to 2022.

“The administrative agreement was signed on November 14, 2018, in which concrete agreements were made about road repairs,” says Rijna, in the latest ‘special bulletin’ on infrastructure, which was published on Thursday.

The preparations for the implementation of this road repair took a relatively long time. “But in the implementation phase, additional attention will be given to the infrastructure for at least two years. The first results of this are now clearly visible. And there will be much more in the coming year,” says Rijna.

Kunukus and dirt roads

According to Rijna, in the coming year attention will not only be paid to the regular and paved road surface. “We also want to make improvements to dirt roads on the island and make the island’s kunukus more accessible.” The Lieutenant Governor says that the aspect of increased safety also plays an important role when it comes to the improvements made.