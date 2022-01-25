Island Governor Rijna pays 2022 Nature Fee 















Kralendijk- On Monday January 24th 2022, Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna paid his nature fee. The payment of the scuba diver’s nature fee of $45 is required by law for everyone that wants to dive in the Bonaire National Marine Park.

Although the online payment system was introduced in 2019, it is still possible to pay the nature fee over the counter at local dive shops and at STINAPA headquarters.

Tag

Lieutenant Governor Rijna, after payment, also received his limited-edition souvenir tag. This year the souvenir tag is completely made off of recycled materials, this is a big step for the production of these tags and the environment of Bonaire.

Everyone who pays the nature fee will be able to request a limited-edition souvenir tag. This tag will not be a proof of payment, as it is still required by law to carry the paper proof of payment or the digital QR code.

For payment of the nature fee you can go on stinapa.bonairenaturefee.org. For more information regarding the nature fee visit stinapabonaire.org.