KRALENDIJK – Island Governor Edison Rijna received the new repeat shot against corona last week.

“I do this to protect not only myself, but the people around me and those I hold dear. I advise everyone, but certainly the vulnerable groups, to also get vaccinated again,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

The shot will be available on Bonaire from 15 October and serves for even better protection against both the original COVID-19 virus and the so-called omikron variant.