Island Governor Rijna receives traditional Maskarada group on Sunday morning

KRALENDIJK – True to tradition, Island Governor Edison Rijna received the Maskarada group at his official residence on New Year’s Day.

The Governor indicated that he considered it a good thing to maintain the island’s traditions. “As long as I am Island Governor, you are always welcome,” said Rijna.

The Governor also asked for a one-minute silent moment to remember those who died in the past year. Then the visit continued with song and dance. This year’s attendees also included Council member Daisy Coffie and Commissioner Elvis Tjin Asjoe.