Island Registrar Secretariat temporarily relocated

KRALENDIJK- The Secretariat of Registrar’s office of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will be temporarily housed elsewhere.

The temporary location is at the B&O Directorate on Kaya Industria Pariba 28 (opposite Statiegeld BV).

The temporary relocation is due to renovation work at the Passangrahan building. The telephone number 715 5352 remains unchanged and will be accessible again from Wednesday.

The Secretariat thanks visitors for their understanding and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.