It is now going fast on Bonaire with positive cases

On January 2, 2022, there are 238 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 95 test results received, 59 were positive. 30 of the new cases are a visitor of Bonaire. There are 3 people from Bonaire in the hospital because of Covid-19. 9 people have recovered from Covid-19.
For more information about traveling, risk countries and the current rules: www.bonairecrisis.com.
Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.
Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.
