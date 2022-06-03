Izaline Calister performs on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The well-known singer Izaline Calister and Keyboardist Thijs Borsten will come to Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire with their Theater performance ‘Island of my father’. The performance will take place on Thursday 9 June at the Plaza Resort on Bonaire from half past six in the afternoon to 8 o’clock in the evening.

The performance is made possible by sponsors Plaza Resort, XL Rent-a-car and FDXC Communications.

Through songs, images and special stories by Izaline’s father, the magic of Curaçao radiates into the room. Although Calister’s father has passed away, his anecdotes live on through this play. Izaline’s own music, but also songs by the well-known Curaçao composer Rudi Plaate and traditional Tumba musicians are also featured.

Language

The theater performance ‘Eiland van mijn Vader’ is spoken in Dutch with songs sung in Papiamento. Tickets 30USD on Bonaire for sale at Bottles and Del Mar Bonaire. There is a limited amount of tickets available so those interested are advised to act quickly.