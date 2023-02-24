James Finies again calls on voters Bonaire to abstain from voting in upcoming elections

Finies with his call not to vote, in what he describes as ‘useless elections’

KRALENDIJK – The leader of the protest movement Nos ke Boneiru Bèk (NKBB), James Finies, calls again on voters on the island not to vote.

Finies gives a whole list of reasons why he thinks voters should not vote. “The elections are a farce, because in the end it is the Netherlands that determines matters on the island. In fact, the local government has nothing to say”, Finies explains the main reason behind his negative voting advice.

Finies also says he does not see any progress on the island. “After many elections with empty promises that are never fulfilled, I personally believe that voting is pointless.

Fierce

Social Media, in particular, many fierce and negative reactions can be seen on Finies’ call on residents not to vote. “This man has long since lost his way,” writes one person on Facebook in response to Finies’ call. Another person expresses the view that Finies uses his struggle to raise money from supporters, without making it clear what his real goals are.