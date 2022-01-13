James Granger opens new and bigger gym on Saba













Granger is an avid sportsman, practicing a whole array of sports, from running, to cycling and scubadiving.

THE BOTTOM- Fitness expert and sportsman James Granger will soon be opening his new F3 gym in The Bottom, Saba.

Granger, coming back to Saba after 4 years of studying and working in Bonaire at among other Bon Bida Gym, saw opportunities for a new gym on the island. “For a long while there was only 1 gym on the island and it was located in Windward side. When I came back to the island in 2019 I decided to open my own gym in The Bottom”, according to Granger.

While he started with a small gym in a personal training setting, that gym could only accommodate 3 persons at the same time and was, according to Granger, a bit too small.

Building

Granger said that while he was looking to expand, the challenge was to source a building which as large enough for his plans.

“The Public Entity Saba had a building location under renovations. I turned in my business plan and thankfully my proposal and plan was approved of me getting the building where I can then scale up in size for a larger gym member facility”, says Granger.

Granger’s plans were not new. From the time he was studying at MBO in Bonaire and working at Bon Bida, his plan was always to one day own and operate his own fitness center. Now after a lot of hard work, planning and preparation, Granger hopes to soon open the larger facility on the island.