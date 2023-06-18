Jan Beaujon retires from Board of Directors SXM Nature Foundation

PHILIPSBURG- Jan Beaujon has retired from the Nature Foundation St. Maarten. Following the sudden passing of Mr. Joe Vliegen in 2000, who was one of the founding fathers of the organization, Mr. Beaujon took on the post of Chairman.

With a long career within the banking world and private sector, the Nature Foundation has prospered from Jan Beaujon’s financial background and leadership in guiding the organization to carry out its commitment to conservation, management and education regarding the natural resources and environment of Sint Maarten. Further, his perception and solution-oriented mindset has been instrumental in overcoming critical periods when funding for executing the work of the foundation was not available.

Until his retirement in 2013, Jan Beaujon was the General Manager of the Windward Island Bank and he has since remained active in efforts heightening the economic, social, cultural and environmental wellbeing of Sint Maarten. In past years, he has been awarded “Person of the Year” at the Crystal Pineapple Awards by Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association SHTA and received the royal decoration as Knight in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Succession

Jan Beaujon is succeeded by Binkie van Es as the new chairman. Binkie is well known in the community for his engagement in nature conservation and bird expertise, and a long career on the island. Currently, the Board of the Nature Foundation consists of five members: Binkie van Es (Chairman), Ellinger Paul (Treasurer), Rikke Bachmann Speetjens (Secretary), Gianne de Weever-Wilson and Eudoxia Williams-James.