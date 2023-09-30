Jan Helmond reappointed as acting Representative of the Kingdom for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba

KRALENDIJK – The Council of Ministers unanimously agrees: Helmond is reappointed as acting Representative of the Kingdom for Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius, and Saba. He has been in this crucial role since November 2017 and will continue his duties after the Royal Decree is ratified on November 8 of this year.

The reappointment of Jan Helmond, although temporary, arises from the necessity to carry out the legal responsibilities of the (acting) Representative of the Kingdom without interruption. This appointment serves as an interim solution until the proposed legislation, the Revision Act for WolBES and FinBES, is approved. This proposal suggests abolishing the position of the (acting) Representative of the Kingdom, resulting in the relocation of associated responsibilities to elsewhere.