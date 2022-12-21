Jetair Caribbean adds two flights a week to Bonaire to the network

KRALENDIJK – Curaçao-based Jetair Caribbean will operate flights twice a week from Curaçao and Aruba to Bonaire from mid-February 2023.

The flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Fridays. According to a released press statement, the flights are being set up in conjunction with Flamingo International Airport and the Tourism Corporation.

“We are working hard to provide Bonaire with more and affordable connections to the neighboring islands. That is why we are very happy with Jetair as a new partner that will provide the island with much-needed connectivity,” says Maarten van der Scheer. He is the director of the airport.