WILLEMSTAD/KRALENDIJK- JetAir Caribbean will be offering several flights between Curaçao and Bonaire during the regatta period.

The carrier aims to meet the demand during this period when there is often a shortage of tickets between the two islands.

However, it’s worth noting that the tickets are not cheap. The highest fare requires a payment of 240 dollars, which is about 40 dollars more expensive than the round-trip tickets from Divi Divi and EZ Air.